Best Of Winner
The Missouri Lounge 

2600 San Pablo Ave.
Berkeley, CA 94702
510-548-2080
Missouri-Lounge.com
Berkeley-West
Touting itself as West Berkeley’s longest-running dive bar, The Missouri Lounge never disappoints. Order “The Special,” a whiskey shot and a PBR for $5, or spend the same amount on “El Special,” a tequila and a Tecate. DJs spin everything from honky-tonk…

2.7 out of 5

