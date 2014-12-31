The Serious Jokes of Victor Vazquez aka Kool A.D. 

-
As plans solidify for the refurbished civic center, some performing arts and music leaders are skeptical.
-
-
Police effort to prohibit a mobile sound-system at anti-Trump demonstrations in Oakland seemed to confirm the power of noise and music to energize protests.
-
At 1015 Folsom.
-
Oakland producer Wax Roof breaks down the science behind making music that stimulates your intellect while moving your body.
-
As plans solidify for the refurbished civic center, some performing arts and music leaders are skeptical.
-
-
At B4bel4b.
-
Oakland producer Wax Roof breaks down the science behind making music that stimulates your intellect while moving your body.
-
Police effort to prohibit a mobile sound-system at anti-Trump demonstrations in Oakland seemed to confirm the power of noise and music to energize protests.
-
Police effort to prohibit a mobile sound-system at anti-Trump demonstrations in Oakland seemed to confirm the power of noise and music to energize protests.
-
As plans solidify for the refurbished civic center, some performing arts and music leaders are skeptical.
-
-
Oakland producer Wax Roof breaks down the science behind making music that stimulates your intellect while moving your body.
-
At B4bel4b.
-
Adams, Gyllenhaal, and Shannon make it worthwhile.
-
More than 7,000 protested Trump's election as president, promise more nights of protest.
-
Here we go ...
-
Paul Verhoeven and Isabelle Huppert create an obstacle course.
-
Neither. Prepare to have your mind blown.