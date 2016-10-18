October 18, 2016 Arts & Culture » Event Pick

The Last Tiger in Haiti 

At Berkeley Repertory Theatre.

PHOTO BY JIM CARMODY
  Photo by Jim Carmody

Berkeley Repertory Theatre (2025 Addison St., Berkeley). Through November 17. $29-97. BerkeleyRep.org.
Growing up, playwright Jeff Augustin was immersed in the storytelling tradition that his family carried with them from Haiti to the United States. Today, Augustin’s work carries the power of that oral tradition forward while drawing upon the mythological, religious, and supernatural themes of traditional folklore. In The Last Tiger in Haiti, which recently had its world premiere at Berkeley Rep, Augustin tells the story of five young friends who live together in a shared tent in Port-au-Prince, telling folktales and competing for the title of best storyteller. Two of the friends reunite fifteen years later in Miami, but the reunion reveals truths about the past that are darker and more ominous than the stories they once told.

