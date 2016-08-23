August 31, 2016 News & Opinion » Editor's Note

The Kaepernick Conversation Should Be About Black Lives, Not National Anthem Etiquette 

By
Email
Print
click to enlarge 8-31_ednote.jpg
Oh say, can you even see what’s happening in America, Colin Kaepernick critics and haters?

As most of you probably already know, the San Francisco 49ers quarterback refused to stand during the national anthem at last Friday's preseason game in Santa Clara. Afterward, the once-celebrated star told reporters that he did so in protest of how this country “oppresses” people of color. He specifically cited violent use of force and killings by law enforcement. And he said that cops are "getting away with murder."

Of course, this prompted every damn sports blowhard and Twitter troll to gift us with their anti-Kaepernick “hot take." And its continued into the work week, with everyone from Donald Trump to Niner Hall of Famer Jerry Rice hopping on the anti-Kaep bandwagon.

Equally noxious are the so-called nuanced and sophisticated Kaep takedowns. Such as San Francisco Chronicle scribe Al Saracevic’s column this past Saturday, in which he argued that Kaepernick’s move was “a noble thought” — but that a football game's national anthem is “not the right place for it.” He also wrote that Kaep showed “poor judgment.”

My message to everyone in this Kaep 'n' Traitor crowd: Wake up.

What better way for an athlete to make a sociopolitical statement than during the national anthem at a game. Kaepernick’s move to sit in silence was contentious, sure — but that’s how civil disobedience works!


The problem is that many fans and the sports-media cacophony — and even respectable journalists, which presumably would include Saracevic — can’t see what matters through the goal posts.

This isn’t about quarterback controversies, the decorum of a pro athlete, or whether Kaep offended our troops. The issue is Oakland cops stopping — and killing — disproportionately more Black residents. It’s about Philando Castile and Alton Sterling. The conversation should be about Black lives — not etiquette, our flag, and a song.

It truly is about cops killing people.

Contact the author of this piece, send a letter to the editor, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

More Editor's Note »

Tags:

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Latest in Editor's Note

Author Archives

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

News Blogs

Study: War on Weed Is A War on Women

Legalization Nation - August 31, 9:29 AM

Study: War on Weed Is A War on Women

County Health Director: Oakland's Housing Crisis Is a Prescription for Sicker, Shorter Lives

Seven Days - August 30, 3:25 PM

County Health Director: Oakland's Housing Crisis Is a Prescription for Sicker, Shorter Lives

Online Poll Attacks Oakland Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan, Claims False Endorsements for Peggy Moore

Seven Days - August 29, 6:00 PM

Online Poll Attacks Oakland Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan, Claims False Endorsements for Peggy Moore

Oakland Police Union Writes $1,400 Check to Unseat Councilmember Noel Gallo

Seven Days - August 29, 11:18 AM

Oakland Police Union Writes $1,400 Check to Unseat Councilmember Noel Gallo

Gov. Jerry Brown Signs Sen. Hancock's Ban on State Funds for Coal Projects

Seven Days - August 26, 2:43 PM

Gov. Jerry Brown Signs Sen. Hancock's Ban on State Funds for Coal Projects

More from the Blogs

Special Reports

The Queer & Trans Issue 2016

Queer and trans coverage contributed by individuals who identify as queer or trans.

By Sarah Burke, Anna Pulley, Donna Kazimarki, Sarah Burke and Nastia Voynovskaya, Anthony J. Williams and Amanda Arkansassy Harris

Fall Arts 2016

Our annual guide to arts and culture.

By Claudia Bauer, Lou Fancher, Sarah Burke and Sarah Elizabeth Adler

Recent Issues

Aug 24, 2016
Aug 17, 2016
Aug 10, 2016

Aug 3, 2016
Jul 27, 2016
Jul 20, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2016 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation