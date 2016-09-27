The House on Coco Road at Grand Lake Theater 

In 1982, Fannie Haughton, an Oakland mother and activist, visited Grenada alongside Angela Davis to witness the People’s Revolution that began there in 1979. One year later, she moved her family there to take a position at the Ministry of Education. But that same year, the popular Prime Minister Maurice Bishop was assassinated and the United States’ military invaded. That’s only part of the story that Haughton’s son, Damani Baker, tells in the documentary. The film brings Haughton back to Grenada sixteen years later, recounting her story and the meaning of the time she spent there. It also employs found Super 8 footage of Haughton’s own mother living in the American South, tracing a genealogy of activism.had its world premier at the LA Film Festival in June. On Wednesday, October 5, it will have its Oakland premier at the Grand Lake Theatre (3200 Grand Ave.) as part of the 2016 Matatu Festival of Stories.