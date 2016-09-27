September 27, 2016 Arts & Culture » Event Pick

The House on Coco Road at Grand Lake Theater 

By
Email
Print
click to enlarge An old photo featured in The House on Coco Road.
  • An old photo featured in The House on Coco Road.

The House on Coco Road

7 p.m.–9:30 p.m. at Grand Lake Theater, $12. TheHouseonCocoRoad.com
In 1982, Fannie Haughton, an Oakland mother and activist, visited Grenada alongside Angela Davis to witness the People’s Revolution that began there in 1979. One year later, she moved her family there to take a position at the Ministry of Education. But that same year, the popular Prime Minister Maurice Bishop was assassinated and the United States’ military invaded. That’s only part of the story that Haughton’s son, Damani Baker, tells in the documentary The House on Coco Road. The film brings Haughton back to Grenada sixteen years later, recounting her story and the meaning of the time she spent there. It also employs found Super 8 footage of Haughton’s own mother living in the American South, tracing a genealogy of activism. The House on Coco Road had its world premier at the LA Film Festival in June. On Wednesday, October 5, it will have its Oakland premier at the Grand Lake Theatre (3200 Grand Ave.) as part of the 2016 Matatu Festival of Stories.

Contact the author of this piece, send a letter to the editor, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

More Event Pick »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Latest in Event Pick

Author Archives

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Arts & Culture Blogs

Treasure Island Music Fest Announces New Location, Killer Views of Oakland, East Bay Cityscape

Culture Spy - September 27, 3:23 PM

Treasure Island Music Fest Announces New Location, Killer Views of Oakland, East Bay Cityscape

Amoeba Records Hits Big With Pot Shop Permit in Berkeley

Legalization Nation - September 26, 9:26 AM

Amoeba Records Hits Big With Pot Shop Permit in Berkeley

This Weekend's Top Five Events

Culture Spy - September 23, 2:41 PM

This Weekend's Top Five Events

Marshawn Lynch on Colin Kaepernick: Rather See Him Take a Knee Than 'Get Murdered'

Culture Spy - September 21, 6:13 PM

Marshawn Lynch on Colin Kaepernick: Rather See Him Take a Knee Than 'Get Murdered'

This Year's Eat Real Festival Features an Anti-Sausage Party

What the Fork - September 20, 5:05 PM

This Year's Eat Real Festival Features an Anti-Sausage Party

More from the Blogs

Special Reports

Taste, Fall 2016

Everything you need to know about dining in and out in the East Bay.

By Thien Pham, Luke Tsai, Cynthia Salaysay, Nick Miller, Jasmine Guillory, Eda Yu and Pilar Reyes

The Queer & Trans Issue 2016

Queer and trans coverage contributed by individuals who identify as queer or trans.

By Sarah Burke, Anna Pulley, Donna Kazimarki, Sarah Burke and Nastia Voynovskaya, Anthony J. Williams and Amanda Arkansassy Harris

Recent Issues

Sep 21, 2016
Sep 14, 2016
Sep 7, 2016

Aug 31, 2016
Aug 24, 2016
Aug 17, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2016 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation