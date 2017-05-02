The House Day Party at Eli's Mile High Club 

click to enlarge Photo by Lluvia Quintero

DJ Mele$wave

If you like long, poppin’ DJ sets, dance music, old school house, trap, hip-hop, and good vibes, you definitely need to check out “The House”—a free day party featuring some of the Bay’s hottest DJs. Mele$wave, member of the DJ and production collective Wavbros (they’re the crew behind the ongoing party series “Hennything Is Possible”) will spin alongside DJ Yazzy Yazz who will be throwing down a special cake day mix as she celebrates her birthday. Plus, the day party promises sets from DJ Jack, Lil’ Thow Wow and unnamed special guests to keep you on your feet. Just in case you’ve never been to Eli’s, they’ve got an inside and outside bar, food, games, a photo booth, and pool tables. They’re also dog friendly in case your pup wants to party too.