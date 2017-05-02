May 02, 2017 Music » Show Preview

The House Day Party at Eli's Mile High Club 

By
Email
Print
click to enlarge DJ Mele$wave - PHOTO BY LLUVIA QUINTERO
  • Photo by Lluvia Quintero
  • DJ Mele$wave

If you like long, poppin’ DJ sets, dance music, old school house, trap, hip-hop, and good vibes, you definitely need to check out “The House”—a free day party featuring some of the Bay’s hottest DJs. Mele$wave, member of the DJ and production collective Wavbros (they’re the crew behind the ongoing party series “Hennything Is Possible”) will spin alongside DJ Yazzy Yazz who will be throwing down a special cake day mix as she celebrates her birthday. Plus, the day party promises sets from DJ Jack, Lil’ Thow Wow and unnamed special guests to keep you on your feet. Just in case you’ve never been to Eli’s, they’ve got an inside and outside bar, food, games, a photo booth, and pool tables. They’re also dog friendly in case your pup wants to party too.

Sunday, May 7, 2pm, free before 4pm with RSVP, Eli’s Mile High Club, 3629 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Oakland, ElisMileHigh.com.




Contact the author of this piece, send a letter to the editor, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

More Show Preview »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Latest in Show Preview

Author Archives

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Blogs

Thousands Flood Oakland Streets to Support Immigrant Rights on May Day

Seven Days - May 2, 1:56 PM

Thousands Flood Oakland Streets to Support Immigrant Rights on May Day

Town Business: Oakland's Proposed $2.6 Billion Budget

Seven Days - May 1, 7:32 AM

Town Business: Oakland's Proposed $2.6 Billion Budget

Oakland Councilmembers Accuse Mayor Schaaf of 'Bait and Switch' With Soda Tax Revenue

Seven Days - April 28, 11:36 AM

Oakland Councilmembers Accuse Mayor Schaaf of 'Bait and Switch' With Soda Tax Revenue

Mexico's Top Investigative Journalist Talks Trump, U.S.-Mexico Relations, and the Dangers of Reporting at UC Berkeley

Seven Days - April 26, 6:48 PM

Mexico's Top Investigative Journalist Talks Trump, U.S.-Mexico Relations, and the Dangers of Reporting at UC Berkeley

Tenants Sue Landlord and Housing Nonprofits Over Deadly West Oakland Fire

Seven Days - April 26, 12:16 PM

Tenants Sue Landlord and Housing Nonprofits Over Deadly West Oakland Fire

More Seven Days More Culture Spy More from the Blogs

Special Reports

Holiday Guide 2016

A guide to this holiday season's gifts, outings, eats, and more.

By Luke Tsai, Jody Colley, Darwin BondGraham, Lou Fancher, Sarah Burke, Nick Miller, Eda Yu, Winston Cho, H. Graph Massara, Pilar Reyes, Shajia Abidi and Ngaio Bealum

Taste, Fall 2016

Everything you need to know about dining in and out in the East Bay.

By Thien Pham, Luke Tsai, Cynthia Salaysay, Nick Miller, Jasmine Guillory, Eda Yu and Pilar Reyes

Recent Issues

Apr 19, 2017
Apr 12, 2017
Apr 5, 2017

Mar 29, 2017
Mar 22, 2017
Mar 15, 2017
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2017 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation