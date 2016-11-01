The Formula Presents: One Nation Under Comedy 

It’s telling that, for the first time, Saturday Night Live’s tradition of parodying the presidential debates has required almost no script writing. With the circus-like atmosphere of this year’s election and the audacious statements being made — particularly by one particular candidate — the jokes basically write themselves. And that’s lucky, because if we weren’t laughing at this presidential race, we would definitely be crying. Bay Area comedians Karinda Dobbins and Dhaya Lakshminarayanan have teamed up to make sure we’re getting all the comic relief we need. On November 4, the duo will present One Nation Under Comedy at the New Parkway (474 24th St., Oakland), featuring Nato Green, Micia Mosely, Dan St. Paul, and Francesca Fiorentini — all skewering American politics with clever, socially conscious punchlines.