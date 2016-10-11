One Day Only
The Cannabis Decision - Tuesday 10/11 

When: Tuesday, Oct 11
Price: $10 early bird | $20 door
The East Bay Express presents a very important discussion of the legalization of adult-use marijuana in California. A panel of experts will explore legalization and the finer details of Prop. 64. Eats from Cancun Sabor Mexicano and drinks from Trumer Pils, plus…

