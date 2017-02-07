A Calendar Listing of East Bay Events During San Francisco Beer Week 

Oakland, Berkeley, And East Bay News, Events, Restaurants, Music, & Arts
People say there's too much happening during Beer Week. But don't buy into that. Do some homework — and use this guide to East Bay brewery and taproom events to help navigate the fun. (And be sure to double-check events on official websites.)
21st Amendment Brewery
2010 Williams St, San Leandro, 21st-Amendment.com
February 15: Strong Beer Month Beer School & Dinner, 7pm, $45 (at the San Francisco location; all six strong beers available at the San Leandro location during Beer Week and the month of February)
Alameda Island Brewing
1716 Park St, Alameda, AlamedaIslandBrewingCompany.com
February 25: Two-year anniversary party, noon-11pm, no cover
Ale Industries
3096 E Tenth St, Oakland, AleIndustries.com
Visit website for Beer Week events and deals.
Beer Revolution
463 Third St, Oakland, Beer-Revolution.com
February 11: Sierra Nevada 50 Tap Takeover
February 12: Southern California takeover
February 13: Modern Times takeover
February 14: Founders takeover
February 15: Fieldwork, Altamont, Faction, Boneyard night
February 16: An Evening With Temescal and Friends
February 17: Alvarado Street takeover
February 18: Almanac takeover
February 19: Sacramento tap takeover, noon; New Belgium, 5pm
Benoit-Casper Brewing Co.
1201 Pennsylvania Ave, Richmond, BCBrewing.com
February 11: First-ever bottle-release party, noon-4pm, no cover
February 19: Homebrew Competition and Armistice release, 10am-5pm, no cover
Cleophus Quealy Beer Co.
448 Hester St, San Leandro, Cleoph.us
February 11: Yeast Affection with The Yeast Bay, noon-9pm, no cover
February 12: Cherry Red release party, noon, no cover
February 14: Beer and chocolate pairings, 5-8pm, $20
February 16: Kibble and Sips with East Bay SPCA, 4-9pm, no cover
February 18: Sour Celebration, noon-9pm, no cover
Diving Dog Brewhouse
1802 Telegraph Ave, Oakland, DivingDogBrew.com
February 12: Lagunitas Carnival, noon-midnight, no cover
February 15: Battle of the Bay, 4-10pm, featuring Ghost Town, Cleophus Quealy, Altamont, Ale Industries, Faction, Triple Voodoo, BareBottle, Fort Point, Speakeasy, Iron Springs, more; winner announced at 10 p.m.; no cover
Drakes Brewing Company
1933 Davis St, No. 177, San Leandro, DrinkDrakes.com
February 15: Sau & Brau Volume 7 pig roast, 6pm, $50
February 16: Cellar Release Sale, 5pm, no cover
Drake's Dealership
2325 Broadway, Oakland, DrinkDrake.com
February 13: Brewer V Brewer — Dinner With Drake's and Henhouse, 6pm, $89
February 14: Uptown Funk — Beer & Cheese Pairing, 6pm, $35
February 18: East Bay Brewers Festival, noon, $30
East Brother Beer Co.
1001 Canal Blvd, Richmond, EastBrotherBeer.com
February 12: English Pale launch party, noon, no cover
Faction Brewing Company
2501 Monarch St, Alameda, FactionBrewing.com
Visit website.
Fieldwork Brewing Co.
1160 Sixth St, Berkeley, FieldworkBrewing.com
February 10: King Citra and Viking's Lament can release, 9am, no cover
February 11: Barrel-Aged Eliza can release, 10am, no cover
Gilman Brewing Co.
912 Gilman St, Berkeley, GilmanBrew.com
Visit website.
The Good Hop Bottle Shop
2421 Telegraph Ave, Ste. 102, Oakland, TheGoodHop.com
February 11: Smog City bay invasion, 5pm, no cover
February 12: SoCal Sour Sunday, 5pm, no cover
February 13: Women Who Brew: A Portrait Series by Natalie N Photography, 5pm, no cover
February 16: Collabopalooza feat. Malty Maven & Friends, 5pm, no cover
February 18: Sacramento Beer Week preview, 5pm, no cover
Hog's Apothecary
375 40th St, Oakland, HogsApothecary.com
February 12: Goesting Brunch, 10am
February 14: Shot Through The Tart, & You're To Blame sour beer tap takeover, 5:30pm
February 15: Triple Rock Hip Breaker IPA release, tap takeover, 5:30pm, no cover
Jupiter
2181 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley, JupiterBeer.com
February 12: Sour Sunday, noon-5pm, $30-100
Lost & Found
2040 Telegraph Ave, Oakland, LostAndFound510.com
February 11: Hangover Brunch with Berryessa Brewing, noon-4pm, no cover
February 12: Kendama with Kim from Social Kitchen, including the "Jungle Cruise" Triple IPA, noon-6pm, no cover
February 14: Red Velvet Cupcakin' with Eagle Rock Brewing, 4-10pm, no cover
Luka's Taproom
2221 Broadway, Oakland, LukasOakland.com
February 17: Self-Distribution Alliance Tap Takeover featuring Alameda Island, Black Diamond, Triple Voodoo and 8 Bridges; 5-10pm, no cover
Mikkeller Oakland
6309 College Ave, Oakland, MikkellerOakland.com
February 11: Toolbox Brewing takeover, 4pm, no cover
February 15: Mikkeller San Diego takeover with 4505 Meats pop-up, 5pm, no cover
February 17: Spontanfest, noon
February 18: Beer Geek Brunch with Kantine, noon, $60. Beer Geek tap takeover, 3pm, no cover
Novel Brewing Company
6510 San Pablo Ave, Oakland, NovelBrewing.com
February 11: Bottle Release Party — Subsidized Time Barrel-Aged Barleywine, noon-10pm, no cover
February 12: Golden Gate District Beer & Brunch, 11am-1:30pm, $30
February 14: Beer Week Trivia Night, 7:30pm, no cover
Pacific Coast Brewing
906 Washington St, Oakland, PacificCoastBrewing.com
February 11: Cooking With Beer class, 11am, $50
February 12: Beer Pancakapocalypse, 10am-2pm, $15; Homebrewer Appreciate Day, noon, no cover
February 13: House IPA Takeover, 11:30am, no cover
February 15: Hops & Heat, 5pm, no cover
February 16: Beer and Board Game Night with Sierra Nevada, 6pm, no cover
February 17: Beer And Movie Night, 7:30pm, no cover
Pacific Standard Tap Room
2055 Center St, Berkeley, PacificStandardTaproom.com
February 11: Bottle Release Party, 7pm
February 13: Baby Brewery Night, highlighting new breweries in the bay for more than 10 years, 7pm, no cover
February 16: Beer & Comedy Night, 8pm, no cover
February 17: The IPA Challenge, 7pm
The Rare Barrel
940 Parker St, Berkeley, TheRareBarrel.com
February 11: The Reunion — The Bruery, Societe Brewing Co., and The Rare Barrel, 1-10pm, no cover
February 12: Cellarmaker + The Rare Barrel Collaboration Release Party, 1-8pm
February 15: Jester King Tap Takeover, 7:30-10pm, no cover
February 16: Trillium Tap Takeover, 4:30-10pm, no cover
February 17: Wicked Weed Brewing + The Rare Barrel Collaboration Release, 4-10pm, no cover
February 18: Rare Barrel Cellar Day, 1-10pm, no cover
Temescal Brewing
4115 Telegraph Ave, Oakland, TemescalBrewing.com
February 11: Craft Market and Craft Beer with 25 local artists, noon-4pm
February 12: Real-Time Can Release of Zig-Zag IPA, noon-6pm, no cover
February 14: Creamsicle IPA release, 4pm, no cover
February 17: Zig-Zag — IPA Bike Ride and T-Shirt Party ride around like Merritt, 4:30-10pm
February 18: Pig Party — Whole Hog Cookout with Hog's Apothecary, 4-8pm
The Trappist
460 8th St, Oakland, TheTrappist.com
February 11: Fourth-Annual Barrel-Aged Beer Fest, noon, no cover
February 12: Fourth-Annual Japan Beer Fest, noon, no cover
February 16: NorCal Vs. SoCal tap takeover, noon, no cover
February 17: Sante Adairius Rustic Ales and Jester King tap takeover, 6pm, no cover
February 18: Mexico Craft Beer Fest, 2-6pm, no cover
Triple Rock Brewery
1920 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley, TripleRock.com
February 11: Mister Stout Release & 30th Black Rock Returns, 11:30am, no cover
February 13: Blue Plate Brewers Lunch, 11:30am
February 17: Beards & Fruity Beer beard competition, 6pm, register in advance on their Facebook event page
Trumer Pils Brauerei
1404 Fourth St, Berkeley, Trumer-International.com
February 18: Celebrator Beer News 29th Anniversary Bash, 4-8pm, $60
