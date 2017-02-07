A Calendar Listing of East Bay Events During San Francisco Beer Week 

People say there's too much happening during Beer Week. But don't buy into that. Do some homework — and use this guide to East Bay brewery and taproom events to help navigate the fun. (And be sure to double-check events on official websites.)

21st Amendment Brewery

2010 Williams St, San Leandro, 21st-Amendment.com

February 15: Strong Beer Month Beer School & Dinner, 7pm, $45 (at the San Francisco location; all six strong beers available at the San Leandro location during Beer Week and the month of February)

Alameda Island Brewing

1716 Park St, Alameda, AlamedaIslandBrewingCompany.com

February 25: Two-year anniversary party, noon-11pm, no cover

Ale Industries

3096 E Tenth St, Oakland, AleIndustries.com

Visit website for Beer Week events and deals.

Beer Revolution

463 Third St, Oakland, Beer-Revolution.com

February 11: Sierra Nevada 50 Tap Takeover

February 12: Southern California takeover

February 13: Modern Times takeover

February 14: Founders takeover

February 15: Fieldwork, Altamont, Faction, Boneyard night

February 16: An Evening With Temescal and Friends

February 17: Alvarado Street takeover

February 18: Almanac takeover

February 19: Sacramento tap takeover, noon; New Belgium, 5pm

Benoit-Casper Brewing Co.

1201 Pennsylvania Ave, Richmond, BCBrewing.com

February 11: First-ever bottle-release party, noon-4pm, no cover

February 19: Homebrew Competition and Armistice release, 10am-5pm, no cover

Cleophus Quealy Beer Co.

448 Hester St, San Leandro, Cleoph.us

February 11: Yeast Affection with The Yeast Bay, noon-9pm, no cover

February 12: Cherry Red release party, noon, no cover

February 14: Beer and chocolate pairings, 5-8pm, $20

February 16: Kibble and Sips with East Bay SPCA, 4-9pm, no cover

February 18: Sour Celebration, noon-9pm, no cover

Diving Dog Brewhouse

1802 Telegraph Ave, Oakland, DivingDogBrew.com

February 12: Lagunitas Carnival, noon-midnight, no cover

February 15: Battle of the Bay, 4-10pm, featuring Ghost Town, Cleophus Quealy, Altamont, Ale Industries, Faction, Triple Voodoo, BareBottle, Fort Point, Speakeasy, Iron Springs, more; winner announced at 10 p.m.; no cover

Drakes Brewing Company

1933 Davis St, No. 177, San Leandro, DrinkDrakes.com

February 15: Sau & Brau Volume 7 pig roast, 6pm, $50

February 16: Cellar Release Sale, 5pm, no cover

Drake's Dealership

2325 Broadway, Oakland, DrinkDrake.com

February 13: Brewer V Brewer — Dinner With Drake's and Henhouse, 6pm, $89

February 14: Uptown Funk — Beer & Cheese Pairing, 6pm, $35

February 18: East Bay Brewers Festival, noon, $30

East Brother Beer Co.

1001 Canal Blvd, Richmond, EastBrotherBeer.com

February 12: English Pale launch party, noon, no cover

Faction Brewing Company

2501 Monarch St, Alameda, FactionBrewing.com

Visit website.

Fieldwork Brewing Co.

1160 Sixth St, Berkeley, FieldworkBrewing.com

February 10: King Citra and Viking's Lament can release, 9am, no cover

February 11: Barrel-Aged Eliza can release, 10am, no cover

Gilman Brewing Co.

912 Gilman St, Berkeley, GilmanBrew.com

Visit website.

The Good Hop Bottle Shop

2421 Telegraph Ave, Ste. 102, Oakland, TheGoodHop.com

February 11: Smog City bay invasion, 5pm, no cover

February 12: SoCal Sour Sunday, 5pm, no cover

February 13: Women Who Brew: A Portrait Series by Natalie N Photography, 5pm, no cover

February 16: Collabopalooza feat. Malty Maven & Friends, 5pm, no cover

February 18: Sacramento Beer Week preview, 5pm, no cover

Hog's Apothecary

375 40th St, Oakland, HogsApothecary.com

February 12: Goesting Brunch, 10am

February 14: Shot Through The Tart, & You're To Blame sour beer tap takeover, 5:30pm

February 15: Triple Rock Hip Breaker IPA release, tap takeover, 5:30pm, no cover

Jupiter

2181 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley, JupiterBeer.com

February 12: Sour Sunday, noon-5pm, $30-100

Lost & Found

2040 Telegraph Ave, Oakland, LostAndFound510.com

February 11: Hangover Brunch with Berryessa Brewing, noon-4pm, no cover

February 12: Kendama with Kim from Social Kitchen, including the "Jungle Cruise" Triple IPA, noon-6pm, no cover

February 14: Red Velvet Cupcakin' with Eagle Rock Brewing, 4-10pm, no cover

Luka's Taproom

2221 Broadway, Oakland, LukasOakland.com

February 17: Self-Distribution Alliance Tap Takeover featuring Alameda Island, Black Diamond, Triple Voodoo and 8 Bridges; 5-10pm, no cover

Mikkeller Oakland

6309 College Ave, Oakland, MikkellerOakland.com

February 11: Toolbox Brewing takeover, 4pm, no cover

February 15: Mikkeller San Diego takeover with 4505 Meats pop-up, 5pm, no cover

February 17: Spontanfest, noon

February 18: Beer Geek Brunch with Kantine, noon, $60. Beer Geek tap takeover, 3pm, no cover

Novel Brewing Company

6510 San Pablo Ave, Oakland, NovelBrewing.com

February 11: Bottle Release Party — Subsidized Time Barrel-Aged Barleywine, noon-10pm, no cover

February 12: Golden Gate District Beer & Brunch, 11am-1:30pm, $30

February 14: Beer Week Trivia Night, 7:30pm, no cover

Pacific Coast Brewing

906 Washington St, Oakland, PacificCoastBrewing.com

February 11: Cooking With Beer class, 11am, $50

February 12: Beer Pancakapocalypse, 10am-2pm, $15; Homebrewer Appreciate Day, noon, no cover

February 13: House IPA Takeover, 11:30am, no cover

February 15: Hops & Heat, 5pm, no cover

February 16: Beer and Board Game Night with Sierra Nevada, 6pm, no cover

February 17: Beer And Movie Night, 7:30pm, no cover

Pacific Standard Tap Room

2055 Center St, Berkeley, PacificStandardTaproom.com

February 11: Bottle Release Party, 7pm

February 13: Baby Brewery Night, highlighting new breweries in the bay for more than 10 years, 7pm, no cover

February 16: Beer & Comedy Night, 8pm, no cover

February 17: The IPA Challenge, 7pm

The Rare Barrel

940 Parker St, Berkeley, TheRareBarrel.com

February 11: The Reunion — The Bruery, Societe Brewing Co., and The Rare Barrel, 1-10pm, no cover

February 12: Cellarmaker + The Rare Barrel Collaboration Release Party, 1-8pm

February 15: Jester King Tap Takeover, 7:30-10pm, no cover

February 16: Trillium Tap Takeover, 4:30-10pm, no cover

February 17: Wicked Weed Brewing + The Rare Barrel Collaboration Release, 4-10pm, no cover

February 18: Rare Barrel Cellar Day, 1-10pm, no cover

Temescal Brewing

4115 Telegraph Ave, Oakland, TemescalBrewing.com

February 11: Craft Market and Craft Beer with 25 local artists, noon-4pm

February 12: Real-Time Can Release of Zig-Zag IPA, noon-6pm, no cover

February 14: Creamsicle IPA release, 4pm, no cover

February 17: Zig-Zag — IPA Bike Ride and T-Shirt Party ride around like Merritt, 4:30-10pm

February 18: Pig Party — Whole Hog Cookout with Hog's Apothecary, 4-8pm

The Trappist

460 8th St, Oakland, TheTrappist.com

February 11: Fourth-Annual Barrel-Aged Beer Fest, noon, no cover

February 12: Fourth-Annual Japan Beer Fest, noon, no cover

February 16: NorCal Vs. SoCal tap takeover, noon, no cover

February 17: Sante Adairius Rustic Ales and Jester King tap takeover, 6pm, no cover

February 18: Mexico Craft Beer Fest, 2-6pm, no cover

Triple Rock Brewery

1920 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley, TripleRock.com

February 11: Mister Stout Release & 30th Black Rock Returns, 11:30am, no cover

February 13: Blue Plate Brewers Lunch, 11:30am

February 17: Beards & Fruity Beer beard competition, 6pm, register in advance on their Facebook event page

Trumer Pils Brauerei

1404 Fourth St, Berkeley, Trumer-International.com

February 18: Celebrator Beer News 29th Anniversary Bash, 4-8pm, $60