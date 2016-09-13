There aren’t many causes that’ll get the lazy East Bay boozehound to schlep across the bridge on a Sunday afternoon, but the prospect of tasting fifteen of the Bay Area’s tastiest and most innovative Bloody Marys might do the trick. That’s precisely what this Sunday’s San Francisco edition of the Bloody Mary Festival promises. Held at The Midway (900 Marin St. San Francisco), the annual cocktail competition will feature a strong East Bay contingent, including Plum Bar, Penrose, Nido, and 2014 winner FIVE Restaurant. Several local food companies will also be on hand offering samples to help soak up all that vodka. Tickets come with unlimited Bloody Mary tastings and are available via Eventbrite.com for $45 — or $80 for a VIP pass that includes lunch and early entrance. Sorry kids: This event is 21+ only.