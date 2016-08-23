August 23, 2016 Arts & Culture » Culture Spy

The Black Choreographers Festival Brings its First Summer Series to Laney College 

Local and visiting Black choreographers and dancers gather for a three-day festival featuring new and unfinished works.

By
Abrupt, forced laughter pierced through the air of the Malonga Casquelourd Center for the Arts in downtown Oakland. It was the kind of belly-up laughter that begins as a soft, rolling churn in the pit of your stomach, then slowly builds into…

full article »

Tags:

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Latest in Culture Spy

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations
Submit an event

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Aug 17, 2016
Aug 10, 2016
Aug 3, 2016

Jul 27, 2016
Jul 20, 2016
Jul 13, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2016 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation