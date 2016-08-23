The Black Choreographers Festival Brings its First Summer Series to Laney College 

-
At David Brower Center.
Local and visiting Black choreographers and dancers gather for a three-day festival featuring new and unfinished works.
The traveling show GENERA#ION, brings nuanced reflections of modern Saudi Arabian identity to Minnesota Street Project.
Horoscopes for the week of August 25–31.
Dan Savage, the designer fill-in, on flaccid dicks and who buys the strap on.
For the week of August 11-17.
At Sweet Bar Bakery.
A Berkeley filmmaker hoping to pick up an antique dresser from Craigslist, instead stumbled upon a treasure trove of old art.
In her series Spaces from Yesterday, the Oakland artist constructs immersive installations of inmates' fondest places from childhood.
Curated by Rachel Ralph, the exhibit features nineteen in-your-face female artists.
Horoscopes for the week of August 18–24.
No joke.
At Greek Theater.
Guatemalan fable blends hardship with stoic beauty.
In its sixth year, the annual arts and music fest honors the legacy of Mike "Dream" Francisco with performances by Equipto, Husalah, Nump, and more.
Tune in every day at 5 p.m. to hear these essays, or visit our websites
The upcoming West Oakland day party promotes self-love, mindfulness, and carefree fun — for everyone, but especially Black women and queer people — at a time of immense political strife.