The Beatnuts at The New Parish 

Classic rap lovers will be ecstatic for this a timeless event, featuring the Beatnuts, who are probably most famously known for their 1999 hit, “Watch Out Now.” The New York duo is back on tour and performing favorites, along with rapper Big Pooh and Termanology. Termanology is from Massachusetts and just released More Politics, with lyrical and production features from Q-Tip, Just Blaze, Joey Bada$$, Statik Selektah, Hi-Tek, Your Old Droog, Bodega Bamz, and even more. His storytelling and meaningful flow complements the Beatnuts old-school style. North Carolina’s Rapper Big Pooh, formerly known as half of the acclaimed rap group Little Brother, has a few recent tracks, such as “Corner Store Blues” featuring Dho Hooker, that the crowd will definitely enjoy leading up to main set.