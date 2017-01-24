January 24, 2017 Music » Show Preview

The Beatnuts at The New Parish 

By
Email
Print
click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE BEATNUTS
  • Courtesy of The Beatnuts

Event Details

Friday, January 27, at The New Parish, 1743 San Pablo Avenue, Oakland. 8:00 PM. $18-25
Classic rap lovers will be ecstatic for this a timeless event, featuring the Beatnuts, who are probably most famously known for their 1999 hit, “Watch Out Now.” The New York duo is back on tour and performing favorites, along with rapper Big Pooh and Termanology. Termanology is from Massachusetts and just released More Politics, with lyrical and production features from Q-Tip, Just Blaze, Joey Bada$$, Statik Selektah, Hi-Tek, Your Old Droog, Bodega Bamz, and even more. His storytelling and meaningful flow complements the Beatnuts old-school style. North Carolina’s Rapper Big Pooh, formerly known as half of the acclaimed rap group Little Brother, has a few recent tracks, such as “Corner Store Blues” featuring Dho Hooker, that the crowd will definitely enjoy leading up to main set.

Contact the author of this piece, send a letter to the editor, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

More Show Preview »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Latest in Show Preview

Author Archives

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Blogs

As Trump Advances Pipelines, Oakland Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan Calls on CalPERS to Divest

Seven Days - January 24, 11:25 AM

As Trump Advances Pipelines, Oakland Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan Calls on CalPERS to Divest

Court Orders Landlord to Fix 'Inhumane Conditions' in Lead-Contaminated, Fire-Damaged Fruitvale Building

Seven Days - January 23, 2:28 PM

Court Orders Landlord to Fix 'Inhumane Conditions' in Lead-Contaminated, Fire-Damaged Fruitvale Building

In Oakland, Massive Crowd Of 100,000 Turns Out For Anti-Trump Women's March

Seven Days - January 21, 3:06 PM

In Oakland, Massive Crowd Of 100,000 Turns Out For Anti-Trump Women's March

Oakland Protests Trump Immediately After Inauguration, Photos + Video

Seven Days - January 20, 2:10 PM

Oakland Protests Trump Immediately After Inauguration, Photos + Video

Judge Slams Oakland Council's Decision Not to Pay Police Monitor, Orders $100,000 Payment Within Month

Seven Days - January 19, 2:58 PM

Judge Slams Oakland Council's Decision Not to Pay Police Monitor, Orders $100,000 Payment Within Month

More Seven Days More Culture Spy More from the Blogs

Special Reports

Holiday Guide 2016

A guide to this holiday season's gifts, outings, eats, and more.

By Luke Tsai, Jody Colley, Darwin BondGraham, Lou Fancher, Sarah Burke, Nick Miller, Eda Yu, Winston Cho, H. Graph Massara, Pilar Reyes, Shajia Abidi and Ngaio Bealum

Taste, Fall 2016

Everything you need to know about dining in and out in the East Bay.

By Thien Pham, Luke Tsai, Cynthia Salaysay, Nick Miller, Jasmine Guillory, Eda Yu and Pilar Reyes

Recent Issues

Jan 18, 2017
Jan 11, 2017
Jan 4, 2017

Dec 28, 2016
Dec 21, 2016
Dec 14, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2017 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation