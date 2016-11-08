November 08, 2016 Music » Show Preview

The Babe Ball and Wet Wet 

At B4bel4b.

By
Email
Print
click to enlarge BAKLA PHOTOGRAPHY.
  • Bakla Photography.

Event Details

Sat., Nov. 12, 7pm. B4bel4b Gallery (184 10th Street, Oakland). $10 presale and before 10 PM. $15 after 10 PM. Facebook.com/NewWorldDysorder
Hey Oakland – hopefully you haven’t packed up your slinky costumes and skin baring summer clothes just yet because you’ll want to look your most fabulous for Saturday’s Babe Ball and Wet Wet at B4bel4b. The two-part event starts at 7 p.m. with the Babe Ball, a walk-off style competition in the tradition of queer ballroom culture with categories such as “Tag Team Runway: The Ying Yang Twins vs MaryKate and Ashley.” The, at 10 p.m., the dance party Wet Wet will start, featuring performances by local party icons AH MER AH SU, Demongay, Cali420Princess, Heeesheee, and Jasmine Infiniti. DJ London Jade, DJ Ariel Zetina and DJ Serena will be spinning, with hosts and art by a whole slew of local and nationally acclaimed artists that we just don’t even have the space to list here. With a bill like this, you know it’s going to be poppin’. So break out your cutest gender nonconforming outfit and go kiki with the coolest kids in Oakland until four in the morning.

Contact the author of this piece, send a letter to the editor, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

More Show Preview »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Latest in Show Preview

Author Archives

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Blogs

Oakland rapper Elujay releases video for “Flagrant” featuring YMTK

Culture Spy - November 8, 2:53 PM

Oakland rapper Elujay releases video for “Flagrant” featuring YMTK

ELECTION RESULTS: Follow Us For Live Updates, News, and Analysis on Election Day

Seven Days - November 8, 11:31 AM

ELECTION RESULTS: Follow Us For Live Updates, News, and Analysis on Election Day

Cosecha Is (Hopefully) Coming to the Oakland's Dimond District

What the Fork - November 8, 11:19 AM

Cosecha Is (Hopefully) Coming to the Oakland's Dimond District

Where to Buy Pie for Thanksgiving in the East Bay

What the Fork - November 7, 11:16 AM

Where to Buy Pie for Thanksgiving in the East Bay

Raiders' Dominant Win Over Denver Last Night (Finally) Proves That Oakland Is For Real

Seven Days - November 7, 11:04 AM

Raiders' Dominant Win Over Denver Last Night (Finally) Proves That Oakland Is For Real

More Seven Days More Culture Spy More from the Blogs

Special Reports

Taste, Fall 2016

Everything you need to know about dining in and out in the East Bay.

By Thien Pham, Luke Tsai, Cynthia Salaysay, Nick Miller, Jasmine Guillory, Eda Yu and Pilar Reyes

The Queer & Trans Issue 2016

Queer and trans coverage contributed by individuals who identify as queer or trans.

By Sarah Burke, Anna Pulley, Donna Kazimarki, Sarah Burke and Nastia Voynovskaya, Anthony J. Williams and Amanda Arkansassy Harris

Recent Issues

Nov 2, 2016
Oct 26, 2016
Oct 19, 2016

Oct 12, 2016
Oct 5, 2016
Sep 28, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2016 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation