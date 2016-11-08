The Babe Ball and Wet Wet 

Hey Oakland – hopefully you haven’t packed up your slinky costumes and skin baring summer clothes just yet because you’ll want to look your most fabulous for Saturday’s Babe Ball and Wet Wet at B4bel4b. The two-part event starts at 7 p.m. with the Babe Ball, a walk-off style competition in the tradition of queer ballroom culture with categories such as “Tag Team Runway: The Ying Yang Twins vs MaryKate and Ashley.” The, at 10 p.m., the dance party Wet Wet will start, featuring performances by local party icons AH MER AH SU, Demongay, Cali420Princess, Heeesheee, and Jasmine Infiniti. DJ London Jade, DJ Ariel Zetina and DJ Serena will be spinning, with hosts and art by a whole slew of local and nationally acclaimed artists that we just don’t even have the space to list here. With a bill like this, you know it’s going to be poppin’. So break out your cutest gender nonconforming outfit and go kiki with the coolest kids in Oakland until four in the morning.