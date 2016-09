The free entry Mills College Art Museum, tucked away on the oasis of the liberal arts school’s campus, is often underutilized by East Bay museum-goers. But this fall will be a prime time to visit. The main gallery hosts, a showcase of photography, video, scores, and installation work exploring the experimental creative process, and dedicated to legendary Bay Area dance pioneer Anna Halprin. Meanwhile, the college’s Rare Book Room hosts, which will show off the libraries extraordinary collection of books, journal articles, photographs, poetry, and ephemera by and about the iconic musician. Both shows run through December 11.