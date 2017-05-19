Ten Don't Miss Summer 2017 Movies — A Few To Definitely Avoid 

click to enlarge Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman, a superhero movies starring and directed by women. Finally!

The summer movie season is always eagerly anticipated and even more eagerly forgotten, but the shit-show known as the summer of 2016 will leave a lasting scar. There was; people Tweeting about— and let’s not forget about. But summer hope springs eternal, and I still managed to find 10 highly anticipated films that might just make for the best … summer … ever. Probably not, but you never know.Finally! A female superhero movie helmed by a female director. Was that really so difficult? Beyond checking off overdue boxes and rubbing Marvel’s nose in it a little,could break out of the comic-book bubble of bland mediocrity, if only because the character is more identified with bravery and sincerity than with wisecracking smugness or goth mopeyness. It helps that the demigoddess warrior princess is played by real-life demigoddess warrior princess Gal Gadot.Almost nobody watched Trey Edward Shults’ brilliant debut film, but apparently the right nobodies watched it, because the singular domestic drama won the 28-year-old director a two-picture deal with highly respected indie outlet A24. This follow-up is supposed to be a horror movie, and after seeing Shults turn a Thanksgiving family dinner into hell on earth, it will be fascinating to watch him plant two feet in the genre.After a number of aborted projects, including a famously failed attempt to make, Edgar Wright finally delivers his first film since 2013’s Cornetto Trilogy closer. I’ll take anything we can get from the maniacally creative Wright at this point, even if this romantic action musical looks like the sort of film that talented directors make when they have no idea what to make.I’m not usually stoked about remakes, especially a remake of a really good film like Don Siegel’s kinky 1971 Civil War drama(Colin Farrell is no Clint Eastwood, but you knew that). And yet I’m very curious to see a female take on this somewhat misogynist material. It will also be interesting to see if Coppola can snap out of her funk and invest the film with some of the oldspark.David Lowery provided one of last summer’s pleasant surprises with, a project conceived as a cynical CGI remake, but imbued with love and optimism and old-school Disney magic (no wonder it tanked). His follow-up film, a supernatural love story starring Casey Affleck as a literal white-sheeted ghost trying to connect with his wife, was met with wide acclaim last January at Sundance.Christopher Nolan is practically the only auteur permitted to make money-is-not-object, off-brand blockbusters anymore. That sucks, if only because Nolan seems inclined to make the sort of movies an important director is supposed to make (pretentious space epics and bloated World War II anything) rather than following his own Memento muse. Still, this story of the massive Allied evacuation is probably our best chance for non-superhero-related IMAX awesomeness this summer, and it has Tom Hardy, so count me in.A longtime stunt coordinator and one of the creative forces behind, David Leitch officially steps behind the camera with, starring Charlize Theron as an undercover agent kick-punching her way through a buffet line of Cold War-era stooges. Leitch haslined up for next year, so hopefully we get one decent genre film out of him before that assured abomination kills us all.Kathryn Bigelow reteams withandscreenwriter Mark Boal for her first film in five years, a visceral ensemble piece about the 1967 Detroit riots featuring John Boyega, Anthony Mackie, and John Krasinski. Sparked by racial injustice and inflamed by police brutality, the riots seem like the sort of historical event tailor-made for Bigelow’s brand of compellingly problematic cinema.is the second directorial effort from Taylor Sheridan, but the barely released 2011 genre film Vile was made before he officially became Wunderkind Screenwriter Taylor Sheridan, the Oscar-nominated scribe behindand. Now, there are legitimate expectations for this low-key mystery about a murder on a Native American reservation.Steven Soderbergh is very bad at retirement. He claimed to call it quits following 2013’s, but he has been working non-stop ever since, most notably on his Cinemax show. And now he even manages to beat the already overhypedt to the punch with his own heist movie, starring Channing Tatum and Adam Driver as brother thieves executing a job at a NASCAR race.And some films I’m definitely not stoked on:Johnny Depp was nominated for a Best Actor Oscar for the firstmovie. Let that shit sink in.No one besides my Mater-obsessed nephew could possibly be looking forward to this pointless sequel to a pointless sequel to one of the most forgettable Pixar originals.Michael Bay follows up the two best films of his career (and) with a fifth trip to this dry well of robo-hijinx and global destruction.Whyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy?The creepy doll fromgets a sequel to her 2014 spinoff movie; cinema creeps just a little bit closer to death.