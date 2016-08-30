August 30, 2016 Music » Show Preview

Tame Impala At The Greek Theater 

click to enlarge Tame Impala performs at the Greek Theatre September 2 and 3.
  • Tame Impala performs at the Greek Theatre September 2 and 3.

Sat., Sept. 2 and 3, 7 p.m. Greek Theatre (2101 Gayley Road, Berkeley). $120+. TheGreekTheatreBerkeley.com
The lush, breathy track “Same Ol’ Mistakes” is one of the best from Rihanna’s ANTI. And what many of her fans didn’t realize when the album first came out was that it’s actually a cover of Australian psych rock band Tame Impala’s “New Person, Same Old Mistakes.” Much like James Blake, the quartet is an unlikely act to have a cult following among hip-hop and R&B fans, and the Rihanna endorsement certainly added to their crossover appeal. Tame Impala’s other music is much trippier and more experimental, with glittering synths often mingling with washed-out, fuzz-coated guitars evocative of the sunshine-y, lo-fi quality of Sixties garage rock bands such as The Velvet Underground. Catch them two nights in a row at Berkeley’s Greek Theatre on September 2 and 3.

