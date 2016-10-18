October 18, 2016 Food & Drink » Restaurant Review

Cinco TacoBar in San Leandro Redefines the Strip Mall Taqueria 

It's like a Chipotle, but the food is actually good.

By
Inspiration struck Silvano Hernandez while waiting in line to buy 2 a.m. post-clubbing tacos at the end of a day that also started with tacos for breakfast. Hernandez had been working at the Alameda location of La Piñata (now La Penca Azul)…

full article »

Tags:

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Latest in Restaurant Review

Author Archives

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Oct 12, 2016
Oct 5, 2016
Sep 28, 2016

Sep 21, 2016
Sep 14, 2016
Sep 7, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2016 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation