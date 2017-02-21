SUSTAIN / RELEASE At Legionnaire Saloon 

SUSTAIN / RELEASE returns this Friday — but this time without one of its original co-creators, Travis Hough, who tragically perished in Ghost Ship fire this past December. Co-curators Bobby Ganush and Brendan Dreaper continue the event in honor of their friend and collaborator, who played the show’s October 2016 debut as part of the electro-synth group Ghost of Lightning. The first hour will, fittingly, be interactive: Attendees are encouraged to express themselves and “release their controlled voltage” by making noise, twisting knobs, and pushing buttons on a number of modular synthesizers. Following the open-synth hour, the night’s lineup features sets from Hough’s contemporaries, including Beast Nest, Bran(…)Pos, Zanna Nera, Lance Hill, and visuals from Cheflee.