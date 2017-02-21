February 21, 2017 Music » Show Preview

SUSTAIN / RELEASE At Legionnaire Saloon 

By
Email
Print
click to enlarge 2-22_musicpick.1.jpg

Event Details

Friday, February 24, 8pm, $7, 21-and-over. 2272 Telegraph Ave, Oakland.
SUSTAIN / RELEASE returns this Friday — but this time without one of its original co-creators, Travis Hough, who tragically perished in Ghost Ship fire this past December. Co-curators Bobby Ganush and Brendan Dreaper continue the event in honor of their friend and collaborator, who played the show’s October 2016 debut as part of the electro-synth group Ghost of Lightning. The first hour will, fittingly, be interactive: Attendees are encouraged to express themselves and “release their controlled voltage” by making noise, twisting knobs, and pushing buttons on a number of modular synthesizers. Following the open-synth hour, the night’s lineup features sets from Hough’s contemporaries, including Beast Nest, Bran(…)Pos, Zanna Nera, Lance Hill, and visuals from Cheflee.

Contact the author of this piece, send a letter to the editor, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

More Show Preview »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Latest in Show Preview

Author Archives

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Blogs

Advocates Criticize Alameda Sheriff’s Cooperation with Immigration Enforcement

Seven Days - February 21, 3:30 PM

Advocates Criticize Alameda Sheriff’s Cooperation with Immigration Enforcement

Five Memorable Beers From Yesterday's Inaugural East Bay Brewer's Fest

Culture Spy - February 19, 1:45 PM

Five Memorable Beers From Yesterday's Inaugural East Bay Brewer's Fest

Police Did Not Arrest East Oakland Shooter Despite Two Earlier Gunfire Incidents In A Week At His Home

Seven Days - February 18, 5:00 PM

Police Did Not Arrest East Oakland Shooter Despite Two Earlier Gunfire Incidents In A Week At His Home

I Was Kicked Out of Federal Immigration Court — Because I'm a Journalist

Seven Days - February 17, 4:09 PM

I Was Kicked Out of Federal Immigration Court — Because I'm a Journalist

Bay Area Immigrants Turning Down Health Care, MediCal, For Fear of Trump's Immigration Policies

Seven Days - February 16, 3:24 PM

Bay Area Immigrants Turning Down Health Care, MediCal, For Fear of Trump's Immigration Policies

More Seven Days More Culture Spy More from the Blogs

Special Reports

Holiday Guide 2016

A guide to this holiday season's gifts, outings, eats, and more.

By Luke Tsai, Jody Colley, Darwin BondGraham, Lou Fancher, Sarah Burke, Nick Miller, Eda Yu, Winston Cho, H. Graph Massara, Pilar Reyes, Shajia Abidi and Ngaio Bealum

Taste, Fall 2016

Everything you need to know about dining in and out in the East Bay.

By Thien Pham, Luke Tsai, Cynthia Salaysay, Nick Miller, Jasmine Guillory, Eda Yu and Pilar Reyes

Recent Issues

Feb 15, 2017
Feb 8, 2017
Feb 1, 2017

Jan 25, 2017
Jan 18, 2017
Jan 11, 2017
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2017 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation