Supporter of Controversial Israeli Settlements Would Benefit from Exclusive Oakland Public Land Deal 

-
-
-
Artists, promoters, and civil-rights advocates say police policy bans artists and levies huge security fees on rap venues.
-
Its unclear whether city council will vote to update its conversion law.
-
-
County in process of settling federal lawsuit, says employees never received any money from Paramedics Plus.
-
ACT board to meet Wednesday.
-
-
Why is Livermore shielding police misconduct?
-
-
-
-
-
Some neighborhood pockets might become unlivable by the century’s end.
-
A fiery tenant-landlord debate continues on the island.