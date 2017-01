This week, the bimonthly philanthropic Sunday Suppers series, which was launched in 2014 by Oakland restaurateur Charlie Hallowell (Pizzaiolo), comes to the most iconic East Bay restaurant of them all: Chez Panisse (1517 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley), which is rightly vaunted as one of the birthplaces of California cuisine. This time around the three-course prix-fixe dinner, which comes with wine included, will benefit the Ecology Center. The Berkeley-based non-profit is near and dear to the hearts of many Bay Area sustainable-food types because of its indispensable work toward improving the health conditions and environment for all of the East Bay’s urban residents. Tickets are available via Brown Paper Tickets.