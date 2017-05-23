Sudada at Starline Social Club 

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy of BrujaLyfe

DJ Rosa Pistola

Since its inception in 2015, BrujaLyfe, the collaborative project of ChhotiMaa and MADlines (Maddy Clifford), has curated healing exchanges and music events that cater to people of color. The two women founded BrujaLyfe in response to a lack of women-produced events. They took it a step further by using their events to raise funds for organizations that help underprivileged communities. In Spanish,means to be drenched in sweat, and ChhotiMaa & MADlines point to how in these underprivileged communities they seek to serve, sweating is a form of healing — whether through work, or dance, and even brujeria. This Friday, the second-annual Sudada party will be taking place at the Starline Social Club, and the BrujaLyfe team has secured an impressive lineup: Chulitas Vinyl Club, punk band War of Icaza, and Mexico City’s DJ Rosa Pistola and local bands with eclectic sounds ranging from cumbia, to hip-hop, to trap, and everything in between. While the event is free of charge, there will be a raffle with proceeds benefiting 67 Sueños, an American Friends Service Committee, which supports underprivileged migrant youth in Oakland and San Francisco.