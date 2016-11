On Friday, LA-based record label Stones Throw will be stopping by 1015 Folsom on its 20th anniversary tour. The “SF Funkfest House Party” will feature notable names from the chill rap L.A. beat scene such as Peanut Butter Wolf and hip-hop producer MNDSGN. Others on the lineup include DJ Zeph and Motion Potion, an SF-based DJ. Ali Shaheed Muhammad, of famed East-Coast rap group A Tribe Called Quest, will be the dance party’s special guest of the night to celebrate the the label’s two-decade birthday. With an eclectic, diverse lineup chock-full of funky vibes, the 15th annual SF Funk Fest will definitely prove to be a great time.