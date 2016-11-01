STAY: An Oakland QTPOC Resilience Festival  

At a time when displacement is rampant in Oakland, the simple act of staying can be radical. This weekend, November 5–6, the STAY festival — put on by Peacock Rebellion, the same people who bring you Brouhaha — will offer two full days of workshops on how queer and trans people of color (QTPOC) can resist gentrification, violence, and displacement. The workshops, many of which will happen concurrently, include topics such as gardening, herbalism, theater, writing, music, and DIY design. They will take place at Liberating Ourselves Locally (1234 23rd Ave., Oakland) from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. on November 5 and 1–9 p.m. on November 6. The fest will culminate in an open mic and performance featuring QTPOC Bay Area natives imagining the future that they would like to manifest for the region they call home. And it's entirely free.