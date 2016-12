The Dakota Pipeline Protest notched a major win this month — but the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe’s fight is not over. And, meanwhile, bills are piling up. Which is why the Back Room in Berkeley is hosting an all-day benefit for the Water Protector Legal Collective on New Year’s Day. The event will feature more than ten hours of bluegrass, Americana, and pop performers, culminating in a jazz jazz session from 7 p.m. to 10:30. Highlights will include Austin-based singer Kellye Gray (pictured), and Berkeley’s own Laurie Lewis. And don’t go cheap on the donation at the door: The Standing Rock are going up against “Big Oil” and “Big Energy” in this fight. See you Sunday.