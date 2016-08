A standout member of Kool John’s Shmoplife collective, ST Spittin gets his name first and foremost from his deft ability to spit bars. With his bass-heavy slappers and twerk anthems, the rapper manages to demonstrate his technical skills on the mic as well as his ability to craft clever hooks. He stood out amid the features on Tia Nomore’s debut album,, and his new single with Skipper of HBK Gang, “Boomerang,” has been making its rounds on SoundCloud. The fun-loving EP he dropped at the beginning of this year,, showcases the rapper’s versatile flows and ability to bring instant party vibes. Check out his headlining show at Brick & Mortar Music Hall on Friday.