October 25, 2016 Arts & Culture » Event Pick

Spectrum Summit At East Side Arts Alliance 

  • Courtesy House of Malico

Event Details

Sunday, October 30. East Side Arts Alliance, 2277 International Blvd., Oakland. Free. TheHouseOfMalico.com
How do Black artists produce work about Black struggle without succumbing to capitalist forces that want to commodity their expressions of resistance? Presumably, this is the type of difficult question that will be discussed as part of “Blackness, Black Art & Capitalism,” the first panel in this Sunday’s Spectrum Summit at the East Side Arts Alliance. The conference was organized by the Malidoma Collective in order to discuss “contemporary issues impacting the social, cultural, and mental health of Black people.” Other scheduled talks include “Mental Health in a Post Slavery Context,” “Gender Identities in Black Communities,” and “Radical Healing Through Art & Ritual.” Aside from the panels, the day will feature a healing clinic sponsored by The Living Room Project and a performance honoring the Black Panthers by Dimensions Dance Theater. For those who can’t make it, all the panels will be filmed — but for those who can attend, participation will be key.

