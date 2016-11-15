November 15, 2016 Music

Sounds of the Town in Revolt: Music Enlivened Anti-Trump Protests — and OPD Noticed 

Police effort to prohibit a mobile sound-system at anti-Trump demonstrations in Oakland seemed to confirm the power of noise and music to energize protests.

By
On the third consecutive night of anti-Trump protests in Oakland on Thursday, a flatbed rental truck-cum-mobile sound-system that had led thousands of marchers the evening prior was prohibited by police officers from staging again at Frank Ogawa Plaza. Undeterred, Anti Police-Terror Project…

