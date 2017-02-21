February 21, 2017 Arts & Culture » Art Pick

Sooner or Later At Southern Exposure 

click to enlarge A still from Sofia Cordova’s Echoes of A Tumbling Throne (Odas Al Fin De Los Tiempos)
  • A still from Sofia Cordova’s Echoes of A Tumbling Throne (Odas Al Fin De Los Tiempos)

Through February 25. Free. Southern Exposure, 3030 20th St., San Francisco. SoEx.org
This is the last week to catch a glimpse of what’s in store via Sooner or Later: Non-Euclidean visions of the future as a place to be at Southern Exposure. With this group show, artists envision what’s to come so that someone else doesn’t get to do it for them. The exhibition features a deadpan film predicting a stock image-like future from Bonanza; the most recent iteration of visionary video artist and musician Sofia Cordova’s ongoing speculative fiction performance suite “Echoes of a Tumbling Throne”; a cinemagraph by theatrical portraitist Jader that sets his signature species-defying glamour shots into motion; a decolonial painting installation by Grace Rosario Perkins; and “portals” collaged out of printed textiles by Richard-Jonathan Nelson. On Thursday, February 23 (7–8 p.m.), there will be a special edition of “Radical Art Tuesdays” in conjunction with the show featuring writer and curator Dorothy Santos, artist Sebastian Alvarez, and a screening of Don Hertzfeldt’s award-winning short film World of Tomorrow. Now seems like a good time to start taking control of what’s to come.

