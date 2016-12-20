December 20, 2016 Movies » Movie Review

Slumdog Rides Again in Lion 

But it seems a little more honest, in this Australian tale of an Indian waif. A cinematic first: Catherin Deneuve and a gorilla, in The Brand New Testament.

By
mg_movies2_3911.jpg
Email
Print
click to enlarge movies2-b82e4810e6ba9d88.jpg
Directed by Garth Davis. With Dev Patel and Rooney Mara. Now playing. 

Millions loved Danny Boyle's Slumdog Millionaire, but thousands of others jeered. The skeptics thought it was a piece of cheese, a corny, pumped-up, pathetic feel-gooder that preyed on boys-of-the-slums clichés and turned weepy popcorn sociology into Oscar gold. The makers of Lion, undeterred by all that, set out to do more or less the same thing with the story of an Indian boy named Saroo (or was it Sheru?). Lion is not quite as transparently award-seeking as Boyle's 2008 pic. Somehow, it seems a slight bit more honest. For one thing, no one pratfalls into a shit pit.

The screenplay is adapted from A Long Way Home, a book by Australian author Saroo Brierley — it's essentially a novelization of Brierley's real-life experiences. Oz director Garth Davis, who specializes in commercials, oversees writer Luke Davies' adaptation as a drama of feelings, rather than as merely a rescue from a cruel and exotic locale. True, there is a trace of the old cruelty and exoticism in the perils of young Saroo, but precious little maudlin slapstick.

The boy, son of a single mother who does back-breaking work in a rock quarry (Priyanka Bose), is in the habit of boarding speeding trains as they pass through the Northern Indian village where he romps with his older brother Guddu (Abhishek Bharate). Once on board the brothers steal coals, jump from the moving train, and sell the swag for necessities such as milk. One day the plan backfires and five-year-old Saroo (Sunny Pawar) gets trapped aboard a passenger train dead-heading back to Kolkata, 1600 km away. When he finally escapes, the innocent and illiterate kid finds himself stranded in a huge, noisome city crawling with hustlers, pederasts, thieves, and other lost boys.

By luck, a stay in a state orphanage leads to Saroo's adoption by a childless married couple in the Australian state of Tasmania (Nicole Kidman and David Wenham), the very portrait of caring, well-off white people for whom one little orphan from the Subcontinent is never enough. But as he grows, Saroo — played by... wait for it... none other than Dev Patel from Slumdog Millionaire – aches to reconnect with his family back in dusty Khandwa. His new girlfriend (Rooney Mara) agrees.

No one will leave the theater feeling manipulated — well, very few at any rate. It's unusual to see Kidman, decked out in curly red hair like Janet Frame, looking so homey and restrained. Divian Ladwa, in the role of Saroo's damaged Australian foster brother Mantosh, steals the movie with his quietly desperate performance. Lion roars quietly with restraint and simplicity.


Lion

Contact the author of this piece, send a letter to the editor, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

More Movie Review »

Tags: ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Latest in Movie Review

Author Archives

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Blogs

Where to Buy a Cake for Your Upcoming Holiday Party

What the Fork - December 20, 11:39 AM

Where to Buy a Cake for Your Upcoming Holiday Party

Where to buy Christmas Tamales in the East Bay

What the Fork - December 19, 12:29 PM

Where to buy Christmas Tamales in the East Bay

Town Business: Abolish the Electoral College

Seven Days - December 19, 12:05 PM

Town Business: Abolish the Electoral College

Raiders Clinch First Playoff Berth Since 2002

Seven Days - December 18, 4:46 PM

Raiders Clinch First Playoff Berth Since 2002

Actual Cafe and Victory Burger to Close on December 23

What the Fork - December 16, 9:53 AM

Actual Cafe and Victory Burger to Close on December 23

More Seven Days More Culture Spy More from the Blogs

Special Reports

Holiday Guide 2016

A guide to this holiday season's gifts, outings, eats, and more.

By Luke Tsai, Jody Colley, Darwin BondGraham, Lou Fancher, Sarah Burke, Nick Miller, Eda Yu, Winston Cho, H. Graph Massara, Pilar Reyes, Shajia Abidi and Ngaio Bealum

Taste, Fall 2016

Everything you need to know about dining in and out in the East Bay.

By Thien Pham, Luke Tsai, Cynthia Salaysay, Nick Miller, Jasmine Guillory, Eda Yu and Pilar Reyes

Recent Issues

Dec 14, 2016
Dec 7, 2016
Nov 30, 2016

Nov 23, 2016
Nov 16, 2016
Nov 9, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2016 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation