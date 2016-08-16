August 16, 2016 Food & Drink » What the Fork

Six Ways to Fried Chicken in the East Bay 

Where to satisfy that summertime craving in Oakland and Berkeley.

By
Summer, the ideal fried-chicken season. The days call out for a drumstick in one hand and a cold drink in the other. And hot sauces pair well with chill evenings. Plus leftover fried chicken as a midnight snack is bliss. Here are…

full article »

Tags:

Comments (4)

Showing 1-4 of 4

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-4 of 4

Add a comment

Latest in What the Fork

Author Archives

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Aug 17, 2016
Aug 10, 2016
Aug 3, 2016

Jul 27, 2016
Jul 20, 2016
Jul 13, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2016 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation