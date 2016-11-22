November 22, 2016 Arts & Culture » Art Pick

Side Gig At B4bel4b 

Through December 15; Free; B4bel4b.com.
“If you can outsource your laundry, why not outsource your aesthetic experiences?” That’s one of the questions that drives Side Gig, a show by Anxious to Make — the shared practice of Emily Martinez and Liat Berdugo — that questions the ways the “sharing” economy effects our emotional and physical lives. Currently up at B4bel4b Gallery (184 Tenth St., Oakland) through December 15, the exhibition is anchored by a series of video works for which the duo hired actors from Fiverr.com, a site where you can employ creative laborers such as graphic designers, audio engineers, and actors sometimes for just $5. Explicitly functioning as surrogate bodies for the artists, the actors deliver scripts written by Berdugo and Martinez that dig into the ethical and philosophical implications of using technology to outsource tasks. The show also features a nap room for Uber drivers (and other workers of the sharing economy) and a roped-off section that attendees can only experience by paying a sharing economy worker to stream or record it for them.

No Piece of the Pie: New Report Paints Bleak Picture of Food Industry Labor Conditions

What the Fork - November 15, 1:37 PM

Mid-Week Menu: Super Duper Is Coming to the East Bay; Berkeley Social Club and Fort Green Arrive

What the Fork - November 11, 11:00 AM

Oakland rapper Elujay releases video for "Flagrant" featuring YMTK

Culture Spy - November 8, 2:53 PM

Cosecha Is (Hopefully) Coming to the Oakland's Dimond District

What the Fork - November 8, 11:19 AM

Where to Buy Pie for Thanksgiving in the East Bay

What the Fork - November 7, 11:16 AM

