Ship Shop Pre-Party at Churchward Pub 

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy of Luniz' Instagram

Yukmouth (left) and Numskull.

Memorial Day weekend is upon us, and with it comes the unofficial start of summer. While thousands will flock to wine country for BottleRock, those of us staying in the Bay will have no shortage of music events to keeps us occupied. Alameda is sure to be party central, though, with the Ship Show Festival taking place on Saturday and Sunday, plus a pre-party for the extravagant festival going down at one of the city’s most beloved bars, The Churchward Pub. Get ready to be transported back to the glorious Nineties, because Luniz will be guest-hosting. Let’s face it: The Nineties were the greatest era as far as music is concerned. Don’t let anyone else tell you otherwise. Here’s to hoping Luniz jumps on the mic for an impromptu rendition of “I Got 5 On It.”