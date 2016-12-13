Shakewell’s Ghost Ship Happy Hour Benefit 

Hearts are still heavy after the Ghost Ship warehouse fire that cost 36 people their lives. In the wake of this tragedy, a number of local businesses, including several bars and restaurants, have been hosting benefits to raise money to support the families of the victims. If you haven’t made it out to any of these yet, here’s one more chance: Shakewell (3407 Lakeshore Ave., Oakland), the Spanish-inspired small-plates restaurant, is donating all proceeds during happy hour (4–6 p.m.) on Wednesday, December 14, to the Ghost Ship Fire Relief Fund. For that night only, the restaurant will serve a new cocktail called the “Love Conquers All.” It’s a good cause, of course, and guests will have the added benefit of being able to take advantage of the restaurant’s usual half-price happy hour discount on bar bites.