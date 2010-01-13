January 13, 2010 Arts & Culture » Savage Love

Sex Clubs for Shy Submissives 

Plus Bengay on the scrotum: safe, but not necessarily smart.

By
I am a 34-year-old straight, single female. I have a fantasy I can't find much about online, so I figured I'd ask you for advice. My fantasy is to be blindfolded, bent over a table/couch/whatever, and fucked by whoever happens to walk…

full article »

Comments (3)

Showing 1-3 of 3

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-3 of 3

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Latest in Savage Love

Author Archives

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations
Submit an event

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Dec 28, 2016
Dec 21, 2016
Dec 14, 2016

Dec 7, 2016
Nov 30, 2016
Nov 23, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2017 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation