Seven Courses of Beef with Tu David Phu and Sophina Uong 

Having departed a prominent gig as chef at Berkeley’s Gather, chef Tu David Phu has spent the past several months hosting pop-ups the explore the regional cuisines of his Vietnamese heritage. His latest seven-course prix-fixe is inspired by bò 7 món, the traditional Vietnamese sequence of seven beef dishes. Cooked in collaboration with Sophina Uong (who until recently was the chef at Calavera), the meal will feature grass-fed Wagyu beef from True Grass Farms, showcasing Asian cooking techniques that Tu believes are better-suited to grass-fed beef than the typical Western, butter- and salt-heavy approach. The pop-up will take place at the Golden State Room (4033 Broadway), the event space upstairs from the soon-to-open Copper Spoon in Uptown Oakland. Advance tickets are available via EatFeastly.com.