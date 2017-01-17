January 17, 2017 Music » Show Preview

Second Annual Trans Prisoner Day of Action and Solidarity at Night Light 

click to enlarge Ugly.
  • Ugly.

Event Details

Sunday, January 22, at Night Light, 311 Broadway, Oakland. 7PM. $7-20.
There’s no shortage of outrage when it comes to this weekend’s inauguration of Donald Trump. But let’s not forget that his arrival at the White House marks an increased state of vulnerability for so many of our friends and neighbors, and especially the trans community — a minority group that already experiences unbelievable discrimination, marginalization, and criminalization. That’s why the second-annual Trans Prisoner Day of Action and Solidarity is so important: It recognizes this plight, and it also brings people out of isolation. Local bands and musicians will celebrate the day at Night Light on Sunday with performances by Late Bloom, Inverts, Ugly, plus a drag show after the concert, and deejays downstairs. Proceeds will benefit TGIJP.org and Ghost Ship survivors.

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

