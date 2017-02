Sango stands out in the saturated market of “bedroom” electronic producers because of driving hip-hop beats that are at once experimental and thoughtful. What is also unique about Sango’s artistry is how naturally he blends genres, embracing the compatible rhythms of R&B, trap, and Brazilian “Baile Funk.” Yes, Sango is a native to Seattle, and is now based in Michigan. But he was able access rare samples in Portugese because of exchanges with DJ Kojak, a friend and fellow producer based in Brazil. These flawless fusions of Afrobeats and South American influences reflect a true appreciation for cultural diversity. For a night of masterful mixing and chill, groovy beats, check him out this weekend.