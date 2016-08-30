San Francisco Zine Fest and Events 

The annual San Francisco Zine Fest is upon us once more, this Saturday, September 4, in the County Fair Building at Golden Gate Park. The massive gathering, which celebrates the diversity of the Bay Area’s DIY culture, takes place from 11 a.m. through 5 p.m. and will feature over 220 exhibitors. The event will also include workshops, panels, a zine library, a kid section, and food stands. There are also six different pre-fest events to attend for the truest of zine lovers. Among them is “Fat Fury, Fat Love: Claiming Fat Space in Activist Communities,” a panel discussion featuring fat activists Virgie Tovar and Kendal Blum, plus indie videogame icon Anna Anthropy and others. That free event will take place on Friday, September 3, at Pegasus Books Downtown (2349 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley) from 7:30–9 p.m.