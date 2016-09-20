Cine+Màs SF is back for its 8th annual San Francisco Latino Film Festival. From September 16 through October 1, the festival will showcase the best in Latino film, made both in the U.S. and internationally, at various locations throughout the Bay Area. For 2016, Cine+Màs offers a wide variety of fiction, documentary, and short film screenings on both sides of the bay. Venues such as Alamo Drafthouse Cinema (2550 Mission St., San Francisco), La Peña Cultural Center (3105 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley), and Yerba Buena Center for the Arts (701 Mission St., San Francisco) provide viewers with a large range of flexibility, offering showings at multiple hours of the day. All of the films will be presented in their original language — which, for a large number of them, is Spanish — with English subtitles. With familiar stories of familial conflict, bonding road trips, and other lesser-known narratives of guerilla war and Colombian fishermen, the festival’s collection of important, pertinent Latino films has something for all viewers to enjoy.