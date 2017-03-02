Saba at Social Hall 

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

Saba: "The Bay is always fun because it reminds me a lot of home.

Chicago rapper and producer Saba derived his name from anearlier nickname, Sabotage, which was based on his real name, Tahj. His latest single, “Monday to Monday,” is generating tons of attention on streaming sites. His 19-city Bucket List Tour that spans the U.S. and Canada will be making one stop in San Francisco. The Express asked some questions in advance of his upcoming appearance:: My favorite artist from the Bay Area is undoubtedly Spice 1, probably one of my favorite rappers ever, actually. The Bay is always fun because it reminds me a lot of home.Welcome. I don’t really care where or when the fans come from. As long as I’ve been making music, its crazy but everyday still feels like the beginning. They’re right on time.Easier question, what doesn’t?All of my proudest moments in music are yet to come, but will happen on this tour for sure.