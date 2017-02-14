Russ at Fox Theatre 

Russ’ single “What They Want” came out last year and still has everyone singing along, even though its a typical rap song about money and women. It’s just that Russ’ style and talent is anything but usual. In 2016, he dashed into the spotlight, and fans have obsessed over his self-produced beats, catchy hooks, and lyrical genius since. It’s only been a few months since the artist signed to Columbia Records, but his work ethic hasn’t changed; he is still dropping single after single, each averaging a few million spins on SoundCloud. He’s currently on an international tour, and while stops in Santa Cruz, Reno, and Salt Lake City sold out (quickly, too), his Real Fans Tour hits Oakland once this week, and tickets remain available. If you aren’t already one, this performance should do the trick.