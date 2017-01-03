Rituals of Mine Ghost Ship Benefit 

During last month’s gig at The Independent, Rituals of Mine singer Terra Lopez appeared shaken. It was the group’s first Bay Area show after Ghost Ship, and she brought up the tragedy a few times during the night, even saying to the crowd how being on tour and performing “gives us hope even when shit is so bleak.” This was just a couple weeks after the fire — but now, more than a month later, it’s still very much a music scene coping. And not just emotionally; there are folks in dire need of some economic assistance, too. Which is why her band will be back on stage this Saturday night, part of an impressive lineup that also features Wax Idols, Anticon artist JEL, Kool A.D. with Cult Days, and more. Starline is hosting the benefit gig for the Immediate Oakland Fire Relief Fund. So, even though there’s a seemingly endless slate of fire benefit gigs, don’t get fatigue. Don’t be cynical. Keep giving. Keep supporting. Keep Caring.