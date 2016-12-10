December 10, 2016 News & Opinion » News

Richmond Mayor Calls Out Legendary Punk House Burnt Ramen As City's 'Own Ghost Ship,' Residents Fear Eviction 

'If it's over, if not one more band gets to know the pure joy of unleashing an avalanche of glorious cacophony in our house, I will feel it has been a worthwhile endeavor.'

By
This past Tuesday morning, residents at legendary underground punk venue Burnt Ramen woke to discover their Richmond home broadcasted all over the internet — including Mayor Tom Butt himself describing their residence as the city’s “own Ghost Ship.” This turn of…

full article »

Tags:

Comments (3)

Showing 1-3 of 3

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-3 of 3

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Latest in News

Author Archives

  • In Search of East Bay Tea Parties

    The supposed grassroots movement made a big splash in Pleasanton on April 15, but on a day-to-day basis it appears to be nothing more than hype.
    • by Jonathan Riley
    • Apr 28, 2010

  • A's Fan Ejected for Heckling Lew Wolff

    Jorge Leon was thrown out of the coliseum for banners that criticize the man who wants to move the team to San Jose.
    • by Jonathan Riley
    • Apr 28, 2010
  • More»

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations
Submit an event

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Nov 30, 2016
Nov 23, 2016
Nov 16, 2016

Nov 9, 2016
Nov 2, 2016
Oct 26, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2016 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation