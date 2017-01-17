January 17, 2017 Food & Drink » Food Event Pick

Resist Trump with the Oakland Food Policy Council 

in Downtown Oakland.

Thu., Jan. 19, 5–7 p.m., free, OaklandFood.org
As many Americans brace themselves for the end of the world as they know it, the Oakland Food Policy Council is hoping to start organizing the resistance. During Thursday’s special meeting (held at 1000 Broadway, 5th floor, Room B), the nonprofit will look at ways that local restaurants and other food businesses can protect workers who may find themselves targeted under the Trump presidency — immigrants (both documented and undocumented), people of color, and so forth. One focus will be the Sanctuary Restaurants project — a national effort to get restaurants to self-identify as places that will have a “zero-tolerance policy for sexism, racism, and xenophobia.” According to event organizer (and former OFPC president) Esperanza Pallana, four East Bay restaurants — Camino, Haven, Locol, and Plum Bar — have already signed up. Pallana stressed that while they’re looking to recruit more local restaurateurs, the event is open to regular folks who just want to talk strategy or are willing to do some legwork. Dinner will be provided.

How to Eat Cheaply and Well at Oakland Restaurant Week

What the Fork - January 17, 1:52 PM

AS B-Dama’s Chicken Paitan Ramen Is the Perfect Antidote to Winter

What the Fork - January 3, 2:06 PM

Nellie's Soulfood Will Reopen in JK's Brickhouse in West Oakland

What the Fork - December 22, 12:12 PM

Where to Buy a Cake for Your Upcoming Holiday Party

What the Fork - December 20, 11:39 AM

Where to buy Christmas Tamales in the East Bay

What the Fork - December 19, 12:29 PM

