Resist Trump with the Oakland Food Policy Council 

As many Americans brace themselves for the end of the world as they know it, the Oakland Food Policy Council is hoping to start organizing the resistance. During Thursday’s special meeting (held at 1000 Broadway, 5th floor, Room B), the nonprofit will look at ways that local restaurants and other food businesses can protect workers who may find themselves targeted under the Trump presidency — immigrants (both documented and undocumented), people of color, and so forth. One focus will be the Sanctuary Restaurants project — a national effort to get restaurants to self-identify as places that will have a “zero-tolerance policy for sexism, racism, and xenophobia.” According to event organizer (and former OFPC president) Esperanza Pallana, four East Bay restaurants — Camino, Haven, Locol, and Plum Bar — have already signed up. Pallana stressed that while they’re looking to recruit more local restaurateurs, the event is open to regular folks who just want to talk strategy or are willing to do some legwork. Dinner will be provided.