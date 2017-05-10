Reem’s Bakery Opens In The Fruitvale 

click to enlarge

It wouldn’t be Friday at the lower Broadway farmers market without the “Classic” flatbread rolled sandwich at Reem’s pop-up for lunch: Gently sweet Arab bread griddled on a man’oushe, which is like a comal that cooks tortillas, then dusted with za’atar spices, and filled with mint, cucumbers, and tomatoes. Simple and fresh. But now, beginning next week, most every day can be Friday, since Reem’s Bakery will now be open in the Fruitvale, in the village near the BART station. Reem’s pre-grand opening is this Friday, complete with tunes by DJ Emancipation, the debut of a new mural, plus snacks and drinks. And then, on Tuesday, Reem’s opens for good; hours are Mondays through Fridays, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. I’m pretty stoked.