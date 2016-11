Public Works is back with a fresh lineup to get crowds moving this weekend — something they definitely know how to do the best. In collaboration with Zero, the hybrid music venue and club will welcome a number of DJs including Rampue and Mira from Berlin, Satori from the Netherlands, and Petko Nikolov opening the night. The sets will spin until the wee hours of the morning. Trippy visuals, engaging lights, and booming sound are sure to make up the sets, giving the audience a place to dance away to European beats in the most quintessential of Bay Area settings. Stop by on Saturday for a glimpse into another captivating electronic world.