Radio Bar Tuezdaze 

When: Starts May 16. Third Tuesday of every month, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Continues through April 17, 2018
Phone: 510-451-2889
Email: Fly.worldwide.co@gmail.com
Price: Free
Radiobartuesdaze.eventbrite.com
After work stop by right in the heart of downtown Oakland. A great place to spend some personal time. Great Music and Drink Specials. Radio Bar Tuesdaze Downtown Oakland 13th and Broadway Oakland 435 13th St, Oakland, CA 94607 Every 3rd Tuesdays…

