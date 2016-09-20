Rad Women Worldwide Book Launch At Laurel Bookstore 

Last year, East Bay author Kate Schaltz and illustrator Miriam Klein teamed up to create Rad American Women A–Z, an alphabet book that does more than teach kids about letters. Each page features, you guessed it, a rad American woman — from Angela Davis to Zora Neale Hurston — with a brief bio about why they’re important. Unsurprisingly, the beautifully illustrated book soared to popularity. Now, the duo is going global. On September 27, they’ll release Rad Women Worldwide. This sequel tells the stories of forty international female role models, from famous leaders such as Malala to lesser known names such as Japanese mountain climber Junko Tabei. The official book launch party and reading will take place at Laurel Bookstore (1423 Broadway, Oakland) on Tuesday, September 27, from 6–8 p.m.