May 17, 2017 Arts & Culture » Art Pick

Que Siga La Fiesta at Studio Grand 

click to enlarge ART PIECE BY JULIO SALGADO
  • Art piece by Julio Salgado
This Saturday, Studio Grand welcomes Julio Salgado, a prominent queer artist and undocumented activist, and Chucha Marquez, also a queer Chicanx artist, for “Que Siga La Fiesta: A Celebration of Queer and Trans Resilience In Times of Crisis.” Salgado is the co-founder of DreamersAdrift.com, a website dedicated to showcase the voices of the undocumented community through art, music, and even video, in the form of the web series “Undocumented & Awkward.” In July 2012, Salgado graced the cover of Time Magazine alongside Jose Antonio Vargas and other undocumented activists. His art depicts the trials and tribulations of being Brown, queer, and undocumented. Marquez’ art focuses on gender, sexuality, immigration, and the current political climate in the United States. Salgado will be taking pictures for his #QueSigaLaFiesta series, music by DJ Jetia Deity, and a special performance by drag queen Lulu Ramirez. It will be a special night, one to celebrate diversity, inclusiveness, and the extraordinary work of these two queer Latinx artists.

Saturday, May 20, 6pm, free. 3234 Grand Ave, Oakland, StudioGrandOakland.org.



