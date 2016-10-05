October 05, 2016 Arts & Culture » Performance Pick

Project Panther at Malonga Casquelourd Center 

By
Email
Print
click to enlarge COURTESY DIMENSIONS DANCE THEATER
  • Courtesy Dimensions Dance Theater

Event Details

Oct. 15, 7 p.m. $25–$35. DimensionsDance.org.
Notorious for violence, Oakland’s Black-nationalist Black Panther Party gets less recognition for its humanitarian efforts, such as free breakfast for schoolkids and no-cost health clinics. October 15, Dimensions Dance Theater honors these achievements with Project Panther, a dance-theater work created to commemorate the movement’s fiftieth anniversary. Artistic director Deborah Vaughan brings a rare perspective to the subject: Founded six years after the Panthers, her company has outlived them by more than three decades and become a prime mover in African-American dance as well as social justice. The one-night-only performance takes place at Malonga Casquelourd Center for the Arts (1428 Alice St., Oakland) with accompaniment by actor Ulysses Cooperwood, singer Tossie Long, and a jazz quartet playing Glen Pearson’s original score.

Contact the author of this piece, send a letter to the editor, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

More Performance Pick »

Tags: ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Latest in Performance Pick

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Arts & Culture Blogs

The Least Remarkable Thing about the Mochi Muffins at Sam’s Patisserie Is the Fact That They’re Gluten-Free

What the Fork - October 4, 12:58 PM

The Least Remarkable Thing about the Mochi Muffins at Sam’s Patisserie Is the Fact That They’re Gluten-Free

California Medical Marijuana Extract Makers Get Historic Protections

Legalization Nation - October 4, 7:50 AM

California Medical Marijuana Extract Makers Get Historic Protections

Richmond Rapper Phreshly Relevant Discusses the Success of Her New Single, "So Right," and What's Next

Culture Spy - September 30, 11:03 AM

Richmond Rapper Phreshly Relevant Discusses the Success of Her New Single, "So Right," and What's Next

This Weekend's Top Six Events

Culture Spy - September 30, 9:55 AM

This Weekend's Top Six Events

Mid-Week Menu: Airport Food, Food-Court Poke, and an Essential Dungeness Crab Update

What the Fork - September 29, 4:19 PM

Mid-Week Menu: Airport Food, Food-Court Poke, and an Essential Dungeness Crab Update

More from the Blogs

Special Reports

Taste, Fall 2016

Everything you need to know about dining in and out in the East Bay.

By Thien Pham, Luke Tsai, Cynthia Salaysay, Nick Miller, Jasmine Guillory, Eda Yu and Pilar Reyes

The Queer & Trans Issue 2016

Queer and trans coverage contributed by individuals who identify as queer or trans.

By Sarah Burke, Anna Pulley, Donna Kazimarki, Sarah Burke and Nastia Voynovskaya, Anthony J. Williams and Amanda Arkansassy Harris

Recent Issues

Sep 28, 2016
Sep 21, 2016
Sep 14, 2016

Sep 7, 2016
Aug 31, 2016
Aug 24, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2016 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation